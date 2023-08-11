Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Stephens

Stephens cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $84.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Nicolet Bankshares Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:NIC opened at $83.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.22 and a 200-day moving average of $68.75. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.74. Nicolet Bankshares has a one year low of $51.76 and a one year high of $86.48.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $108.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.80 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nicolet Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $203,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,961.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NIC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. 40.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

