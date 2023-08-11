NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,771 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $23,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Williams Trading lowered NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,461 shares of company stock worth $31,347,932 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 0.6 %

NKE stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,276,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,823,867. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $166.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.