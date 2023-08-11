Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.68-$1.71 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOMD. Barclays raised their price target on Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Nomad Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.33.

NYSE NOMD traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $18.08. 287,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,694. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.97. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $19.82.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $831.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.47 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 6.88%. Equities analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

