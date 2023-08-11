Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $16,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $431.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,889. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $429.10 and a one year high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $65.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $450.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.30.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.75.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

