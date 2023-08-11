Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target Raised to C$103.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$87.00 to C$103.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.40% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their price target on Onex from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities cut their price target on Onex from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Onex from C$81.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Onex from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Onex from C$89.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.
Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.
