OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Purchases $1,196,000.00 in Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 650,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.84 per share, with a total value of $1,196,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,681,694 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $369,254,316.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00.

OPK opened at $1.82 on Friday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

OPK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research raised shares of OPKO Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $5.75 to $5.40 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

