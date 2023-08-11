Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.57 EPS

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.57, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.14 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 21.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Pampa Energía Stock Performance

NYSE:PAM traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,497. Pampa Energía has a 1 year low of $21.93 and a 1 year high of $45.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.54.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pampa Energía

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 20,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. 14.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pampa Energía in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pampa Energía from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.