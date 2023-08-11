Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pason Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pason Systems

Pason Systems Trading Down 2.5 %

Pason Systems Company Profile

Shares of PSYTF traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,627. Pason Systems has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average is $9.40.

(Get Free Report)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.