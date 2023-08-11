Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 24.18% from the stock’s current price.
PSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares raised Pason Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pason Systems from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Pason Systems from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.67.
Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.
