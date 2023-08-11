PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Edward Jones lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities cut their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

PayPal Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.54. 12,393,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,353,438. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.95 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The company has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.