Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.61. The company issued revenue guidance of +7.0-11.0% yr/yr to $4.76-4.94, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.83 billion. Perrigo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.50-$2.70 EPS.
NYSE:PRGO traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $39.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,945. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.66 and a beta of 0.80. Perrigo has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $42.21.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.
PRGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Perrigo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Perrigo from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.00.
In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.06 per share, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,559.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $96,889.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,741 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,296,636.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.
