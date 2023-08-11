Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.61. The company issued revenue guidance of +7.0-11.0% yr/yr to $4.76-4.94, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.83 billion. Perrigo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.50-$2.70 EPS.

Perrigo Stock Performance

NYSE:PRGO traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $39.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,945. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.66 and a beta of 0.80. Perrigo has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $42.21.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -259.52%.

PRGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Perrigo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Perrigo from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.00.

Get Our Latest Report on PRGO

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.06 per share, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,559.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.06 per share, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,559.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $96,889.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,636.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perrigo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

(Get Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.