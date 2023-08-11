Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

PECO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point raised their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Leslie T. Chao bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.18 per share, with a total value of $291,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,530.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 183.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $36.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.50. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $36.46.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 243.48%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

