Piper Sandler Cuts ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Price Target to $8.00

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 64.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ALX Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

ALX Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of ALXO stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.86. 44,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,958. The company has a market capitalization of $198.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 10.62, a quick ratio of 10.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average is $6.63. ALX Oncology has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $15.39.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.26. Equities research analysts expect that ALX Oncology will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ALX Oncology

In related news, CAO Shelly Pinto sold 7,345 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $47,889.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,248.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 13,511 shares of company stock valued at $93,148 in the last three months. Company insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ALX Oncology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALXO. Braidwell LP increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 383.9% during the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,249,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 991,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 47.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,133,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,060,000 after acquiring an additional 691,410 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 1,161.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 395,248 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 814.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 180,868 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.

