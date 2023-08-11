Piper Sandler Lowers Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Price Target to $7.00

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 55.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered Expensify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Expensify from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

EXFY stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $4.51. 1,093,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,082. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81. Expensify has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $23.46. The firm has a market cap of $373.52 million, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.20). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $38.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expensify will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $58,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,742 shares in the company, valued at $629,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $58,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,742 shares in the company, valued at $629,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 14,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $100,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,767 shares in the company, valued at $341,369. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,342,240 shares of company stock worth $63,301,785 over the last three months. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Expensify during the second quarter worth about $184,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Expensify by 287.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,848,000 after buying an additional 3,053,582 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Expensify during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its position in Expensify by 11.1% during the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Expensify during the second quarter worth about $125,000. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

