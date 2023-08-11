Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Lowered by Analyst

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) – William Blair reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PRA Group in a research note issued on Monday, August 7th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for PRA Group’s current full-year earnings is ($1.75) per share.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. PRA Group had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $209.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PRAA. TheStreet lowered PRA Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities cut their target price on PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PRA Group from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PRA Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $785.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.80 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.16. PRA Group has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $43.34.

In related news, Director Brett Lee Paschke acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.91 per share, for a total transaction of $141,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,250 shares in the company, valued at $231,647.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PRA Group news, Director Marjorie Mary Connelly bought 7,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $149,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,142.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett Lee Paschke purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.91 per share, for a total transaction of $141,825.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,647.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 54,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,210 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in PRA Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in PRA Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in PRA Group by 15.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in PRA Group by 147.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in PRA Group by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

