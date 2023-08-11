Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Lifted to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00.

QTWO has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised Q2 from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Q2 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Q2 from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.80.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $33.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 1.44. Q2 has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $48.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.84.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.71 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. Equities analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $742,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 470,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,673,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $742,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 470,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,673,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $29,427.30. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 204,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,289 shares of company stock valued at $1,978,620. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 171,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 303,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after buying an additional 46,175 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 203,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after buying an additional 36,405 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the first quarter worth $4,906,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1.6% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,218,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,614,000 after buying an additional 34,716 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

