Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Chatham Lodging Trust Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) – B. Riley dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report released on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Chatham Lodging Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CLDT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

CLDT stock opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $462.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.50 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 13.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 27,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 25.3% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,265,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,842,000 after purchasing an additional 255,306 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 68.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 207,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 84,436 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 42.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 13,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 14,004 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, Director Edwin B. Brewer, Jr. bought 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $166,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,260. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

