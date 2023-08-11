Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Avery Dennison Co. Lowered by Zacks Research (NYSE:AVY)

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2023

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVYFree Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Avery Dennison in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.68. The consensus estimate for Avery Dennison’s current full-year earnings is $8.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.75 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AVY. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AVY opened at $184.69 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $157.28 and a fifty-two week high of $204.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.03 and a 200 day moving average of $175.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVYGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 31.13%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avery Dennison

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $892,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.69%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.