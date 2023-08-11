Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Avery Dennison Co. Lowered by Zacks Research (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Avery Dennison in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.68. The consensus estimate for Avery Dennison’s current full-year earnings is $8.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.75 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AVY. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.11.

Shares of AVY opened at $184.69 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $157.28 and a fifty-two week high of $204.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.03 and a 200 day moving average of $175.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 31.13%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $892,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.69%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

