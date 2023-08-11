QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,940 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.2% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.9% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $880,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Barclays cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.26.

QCOM stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.55. 3,042,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,140,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $152.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

