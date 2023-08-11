Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Increased to C$43.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at CIBC from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bankshares raised their target price on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday.

Quebecor Stock Up 4.6 %

About Quebecor

Shares of QBR.B traded up C$1.50 on Friday, reaching C$33.99. The stock had a trading volume of 393,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,841. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.75. Quebecor has a 12-month low of C$23.85 and a 12-month high of C$35.61.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

