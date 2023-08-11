Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Increased to C$43.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at CIBC from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.51% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, National Bankshares raised their target price on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday.
Quebecor Stock Up 4.6 %
About Quebecor
Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.
