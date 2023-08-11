Raymond James Raises Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Price Target to $126.00

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Forward Air from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.83.

Forward Air Price Performance

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $104.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.18 and a 200-day moving average of $105.48. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $88.20 and a 52-week high of $121.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.37). Forward Air had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $402.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Forward Air will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Forward Air’s payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

Institutional Trading of Forward Air

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 137.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

See Also

