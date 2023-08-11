Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 111.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.82.

RVNC traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $18.91. 1,571,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,259. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.75. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $37.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.71 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 903.28% and a negative net margin of 191.93%. Revance Therapeutics’s revenue was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 26,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $593,117.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 840,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,967,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 70,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $2,433,943.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 923,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,896,974.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 26,279 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $593,117.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,967,263.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,602 shares of company stock worth $6,458,685. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100,141 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,694 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 358.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 38,416 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,084,000 after acquiring an additional 43,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

