Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.67.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of REYN stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.59. 224,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,284. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reynolds Consumer Products

In related news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $134,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,975 shares in the company, valued at $269,125.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,218,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 204,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

(Get Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.