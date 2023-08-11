River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Acquires 2,050 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 82.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 281.0% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 58.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $349.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $389.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded down $4.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $393.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,155. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $351.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.78. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $417.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.58%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

