River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Buys 11,850 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 103,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,000. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 44,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,592,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,880,000 after acquiring an additional 40,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Bank of America by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 10,124,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.94. 25,813,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,091,285. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on BAC shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.26.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

