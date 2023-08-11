River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Cuts Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 26.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Avnet by 60.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Avnet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avnet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Avnet by 46.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Avnet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 39,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avnet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

Shares of AVT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.99. 170,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,301. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.45 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.75%.

In other news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 32,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,353,799.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,410.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

