River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,830 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 0.07% of Chegg worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chegg during the fourth quarter worth $45,304,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 6,630.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 861,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after purchasing an additional 848,700 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the first quarter worth $11,832,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Chegg during the fourth quarter worth $17,417,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Chegg by 92.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,256,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,603,000 after purchasing an additional 602,394 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CHGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chegg from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. 500.com reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Chegg in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chegg from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chegg from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chegg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.62.

Chegg Stock Performance

Shares of Chegg stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $10.07. 1,157,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,765,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.14. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $30.05.

Chegg Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

