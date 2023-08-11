River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Reduces Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APAM stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.10. 156,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,058. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $42.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.84.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APAM. StockNews.com upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

