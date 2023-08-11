River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 11,490 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) by 66.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,490 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 1st quarter worth $415,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 1st quarter worth $492,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 1st quarter worth $1,288,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 1st quarter worth $12,376,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DUOL. Barclays upped their price objective on Duolingo from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Duolingo from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.38.

In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.17, for a total value of $5,105,768.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.17, for a total value of $5,105,768.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James H. Shelton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.32, for a total value of $1,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at $496,296.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,974 shares of company stock valued at $9,767,780. Company insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo stock traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,635. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.73 and a 52-week high of $168.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $115.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

