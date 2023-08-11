River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 2,350 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,640,000. GMT Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 5,399,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,431,000 after buying an additional 1,584,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,679,000 after buying an additional 1,504,544 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after buying an additional 1,267,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,341,000. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,682,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,651,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.98. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $317,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,286,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,992 shares of company stock worth $2,116,582. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

