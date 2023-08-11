River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 26,120 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 52.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,120 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $412,663,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mosaic by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,840,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,356,000 after buying an additional 85,994 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,096,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,697,000 after purchasing an additional 208,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,131,000 after purchasing an additional 950,912 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Mosaic from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Mosaic from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

Shares of NYSE MOS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.62. 1,172,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,254,776. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $63.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.25.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

