River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Trims Position in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 47,960 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Hello Group worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hello Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hello Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 96,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hello Group by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Hello Group by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Hello Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Hello Group Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of MOMO stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.98. 792,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,764. Hello Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $11.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The information services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Hello Group had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $410.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hello Group Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hello Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Benchmark upped their price target on Hello Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.80 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MOMO

Hello Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.