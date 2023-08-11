River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Trims Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,915,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 184,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,586,000 after buying an additional 71,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total transaction of $17,291,406.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,034,180.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Peter M. Pletcher sold 1,845 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.92, for a total transaction of $352,247.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,584.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total value of $17,291,406.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,384 shares in the company, valued at $35,034,180.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,017 shares of company stock worth $21,014,732 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.95. 72,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,845. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.03. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.01 and a 52-week high of $210.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.97.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

LECO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. CL King initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.00.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

