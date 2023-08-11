Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) PT Raised to $30.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.10.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RIVN

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

RIVN traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.61. The stock had a trading volume of 16,342,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,755,859. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.15. Rivian Automotive has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $40.86. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.11.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.34. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 200.97% and a negative return on equity of 38.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.89) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 208.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -5.27 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $49,698.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at $991,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $290,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,544.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,423 shares of company stock valued at $793,029. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $228,175,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 32.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,126,728 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $528,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427,507 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 20,951.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,359,628 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $117,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 145.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $298,304,000 after buying an additional 5,371,852 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $85,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.