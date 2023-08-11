Roundview Capital LLC Increases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMD. Citigroup raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.19.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,711,685.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,174 shares of company stock worth $30,761,603 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.97. 17,667,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,831,766. The firm has a market cap of $174.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,508.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.49. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

