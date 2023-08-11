Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 108,732 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,732,959 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,732 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $128,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,425,416,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,055,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,103,488,000 after acquiring an additional 155,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,615,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $989,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.56.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CVS opened at $73.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.41. The company has a market capitalization of $94.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 106.14%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

