Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Downgraded by Wedbush to “Neutral”

Wedbush lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $51.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.59) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.73) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($10.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($10.33) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.89) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($7.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($7.54) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.74) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.49) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.55) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.85) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAGE. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut Sage Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sage Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.55.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAGE

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

SAGE opened at $19.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.66. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $59.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by ($0.13). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.13% and a negative net margin of 5,704.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 20,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 156,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.