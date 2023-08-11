S&CO Inc. Buys 2,985 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

S&CO Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,313 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.33 per share, with a total value of $25,001.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,283,939.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $121,296.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 293 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,001.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,283,939.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,626 shares of company stock valued at $325,455 and have sold 43,218 shares valued at $4,122,807. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ AKAM traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $104.34. 1,372,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.13 and its 200 day moving average is $84.90. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $107.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.78.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AKAM. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.57.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

