S&CO Inc. Has $17.02 Million Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the quarter. Cameco makes up approximately 1.4% of S&CO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. S&CO Inc. owned 0.15% of Cameco worth $17,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,523,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 24,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 115,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 22,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Stock Up 1.8 %

CCJ traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.80. 3,711,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,345,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.60. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $35.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.37 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on Cameco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

