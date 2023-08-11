S&CO Inc. Has $5.76 Million Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

S&CO Inc. reduced its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. owned about 0.32% of Liberty Latin America worth $5,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LILAK. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 47,265.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 20,797 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 3,107.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 9,851 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,993,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,065,000 after buying an additional 536,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,367,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,116. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.34. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $9.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LILAK shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

