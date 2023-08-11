S&CO Inc. Purchases Shares of 112,000 Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 112,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 261.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Nextdoor Stock Performance

KIND stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.39. 1,369,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,102. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $3.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 22.74% and a negative net margin of 64.17%. The business had revenue of $49.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.52 million. Research analysts anticipate that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Nextdoor from $2.25 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Nextdoor in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Nextdoor from $2.55 to $3.30 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th.

Nextdoor Profile

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders.

