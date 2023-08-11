S&CO Inc. Reduces Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

S&CO Inc. lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $701,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.54.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.2 %

UPS stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.62. 3,549,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,353,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.50 and a 200-day moving average of $181.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

