S&CO Inc. Sells 3,700 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

S&CO Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,703,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,391. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $56.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

