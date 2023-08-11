S&CO Inc. Sells 885 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

S&CO Inc. reduced its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 658,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Church & Dwight accounts for approximately 4.9% of S&CO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $58,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 468.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHD traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $95.95. 1,172,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.86 and its 200-day moving average is $91.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.56%.

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total value of $680,632.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,923,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHD. TheStreet raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.53.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

