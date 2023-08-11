Scotiabank Increases Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Price Target to C$11.50

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cineplex from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Cineplex stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.64. The stock had a trading volume of 16,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,133. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.67. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

