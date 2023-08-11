Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $14.50 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.
In related news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $38,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,030.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 124,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Cahill Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 35,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 330.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 21,516 shares in the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.
