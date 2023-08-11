Short Interest in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Increases By 1,673.3%

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a growth of 1,673.3% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %
WIW traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.81. 99,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,416. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
