Short Interest in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Increases By 1,673.3%

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a growth of 1,673.3% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

WIW traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.81. 99,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,416. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIW. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,545,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,497,000 after purchasing an additional 743,051 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $6,047,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 2,168.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 517,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 494,494 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 48,809.5% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 293,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 292,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 660.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 273,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 237,304 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

