SIGA Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,200 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,438% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.
SIGA Technologies Stock Down 3.0 %
NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $5.25 on Friday. SIGA Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.86.
SIGA Technologies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIGA Technologies
About SIGA Technologies
SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SIGA Technologies
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Alibaba Explodes On Earnings, Inching Toward Triple Digit Prices
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Is It Time To Game The Roblox Market?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 2 Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.