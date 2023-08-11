Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $150.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SWKS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.27.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $107.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.82. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.21%.

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

