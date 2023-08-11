Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 1,727.3% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SMFKY traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.93. 9,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,401. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1 year low of $26.74 and a 1 year high of $43.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SMFKY shares. Barclays started coverage on Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 3,200 ($40.89) to GBX 3,400 ($43.45) in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in the Americas and Europe. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.