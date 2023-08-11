Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 1,727.3% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SMFKY traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.93. 9,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,401. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1 year low of $26.74 and a 1 year high of $43.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently weighed in on SMFKY shares. Barclays started coverage on Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 3,200 ($40.89) to GBX 3,400 ($43.45) in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.
Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile
Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in the Americas and Europe. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.
